Puducherry Budget is growth-oriented: CII 

Lauding the Union Territory budget, Puducherry Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chairman Dr S Surender said it was growth-oriented.

PUDUCHERRY: Lauding the Union Territory budget, Puducherry Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chairman Dr S Surender said it was growth-oriented.

The establishment of a full-fledged Online Single Window System under the Ease of Doing Business Scheme will provide relief to industries here, and simplify various approval processes, he said in a statement on Monday. This will also attract new investors to Puducherry, Surender added.

According to the chairman, the encouragement of manufacturing of e-vehicles, vehicle batteries and charging stations, the marketing assistance proposed by the government will promote environment-friendly commutation, new business opportunities, and employment generation. "It highlights Puducherry as a futuristic welfare state. The proposed implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to provide an uninterrupted power supply would pave the way for further modernisation."

Meanwhile, CII also welcomed the distribution of free laptops to Class 11 and 12 government school students, extension of Model Career Guidance Centre to Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, upgradation of women ITI to an engineering College  and the proposed extension of the government ITI in Nettapakkam, TR Pattinam, Mahe and  two other training centres in ITI Mettupalayam to bridge the skill gap between industries and institutions, he said.

