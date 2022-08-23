Puducherry power distribution to be strengthened at cost of Rs 276 crore 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After the government decided to privatise Puducherry's electricity department, the existing distribution system networks in the Union Territory will be strengthened in a project at a cost of Rs 276 crore. Various system improvement work to reduce losses will be carried out at Rs 156 crore, and modernisation works at Rs 120 crore, Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced in the budget on Monday.

According to the minister, the proposed project will cover the replacement of old conductors, distribution transformers, conversion of overhead lines into underground cable systems, provision of aerial bunched cables, HV distribution system, provision of capacitor banks at various sub-stations, establishment of new 33/11 KV Sub-stations in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. It will also include augmentation of power transformer capacity including renovation and modernisation of sub-stations.

Optical Ground Wire (OPGW)-based reliable communication and data acquisition will be initiated in the existing seven 110/22 KV sub-stations in Puducherry and 18 in outlying regions. The sanctioned project cost of Rs 7.38 crore will be met out in the pattern of assistance of 50% from the Centre and an equal amount from the UT, he said.

Additionally, the government proposed other slew of measures including establishing a new 110/22 KV gas insulated sub-station with 2x25 MVA power transformers at Lawspet in Puducherry under the Smart City Mission Project at a project cost of Rs 28.70 crore.

Existing capacity of power transformers with 25 MVA will be augmented at Villianur, Kalapet, Korkadu, Thirubuvanai and Thethampakkam sub-stations at a total project cost of `29.92 crore. The underground cable would be laid from Vengatta Nagar 110/22-11 KV sub-station to JIPMER Gas Insulated sub-station at a total project cost of Rs 21.64 crore. Land will be acquired for establishment of the new 110/22 KV gas insulated sub-station at Lawspet and Thavalakuppam sub-stations.

Under the Capital Schemes, around Rs 25 crore was provided to energise and enhance 50 new distribution transformers of various ratings, erect new lines (LT and HT) and cable conversion from overhead to underground, and convert 10,000 defective metres to ElectroStatic Meters.

Ten vehicle charging stations will be set up in Puducherry Municipality and Oulgaret municipality area. Street Lights and High Mast Lights fitted by the PWD, LAD, PADCO and tourism department will be maintained by the electricity department.

The budget also proposed providing Rs 4.06 lakh smart prepaid energy meters at a cost of Rs 282 crore to all existing consumers through Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited (PFCCL) under TOTEX model, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

