Home States Tamil Nadu

Consent not defence in POCSO cases: Madras HC

A bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha passed the order on the appeal filed by Karthik in 2019, challenging the verdict of a Mahila Court in Theni.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that consensual sex cannot be a defence in a case registered under the POCSO Act, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to a man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Theni in 2015.

A bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha passed the order on the appeal filed by Karthik in 2019, challenging the verdict of a Mahila Court in Theni. The prosecution said, the appellant convinced the minor girl, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, into having a physical relationship with him by promising to marry her.

However, when she informed him that she was pregnant with his child, he abandoned her. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, the police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A DNA test established that the appellant was the father of the child, following which the Mahila Court convicted him in January 2019.

Though Karthik, in his appeal, questioned the victim’s age, the court rejected the contention. It also shot down the defence’s allegation the victim might have voluntarily had physical relationship with the appellant.

“The victim being a minor, the question of her having consensual sex with the appellant cannot be a defence in a prosecution under the POCSO Act,” the court said, while upholding Karthik’s conviction and also refused to reduce his sentence. Since the trial court failed to fix the compensation amount for the victim, the judges directed the State government to pay `5 lakh as compensation to the victim within three months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Madras High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp