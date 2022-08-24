Madurai man booked for cheating transwoman after marrying her

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Palamedu police registered a case against a person for his second marriage with a woman after initially marrying a transgender woman. Police sources said the case was booked against Thangadurai alias Vivek of Madurai under 417, 506(1) IPC and 18(D) sections of The Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Act 2019.

“Thangadurai married a transwoman (Srinithi) two years back but now married another girl and cheated her. The police said used to live with her and that the transwoman had their marriage documents,” they added. The complaint was filed by the transwoman.

