Tamil Nadu government finalises 14th wage revision accord for transport staff 

The term for the new accord would be for 4 years till August 31, 2023, and come into retrospective effect from September 1, 2019, as the 13th wage revision expired in August-end 2019.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday finalised the 14th wage revision agreement for the State Transport Corporation employees at the conclusion of 7th round of negotiations with representatives of 66 trade unions here.

A majority of the demands put forth by the trade unions have been accepted by the government and few remaining issues were discussed and finalised today, said State Transport Minister S S Sivashankar.

"Following discussions with the trade union representatives today, the pay matrix will be implemented and it has been agreed to provide a 5 per cent hike in basic pay to transport employees," the Minister told reporters at the MTC training centre here at the conclusion of the talks.

An interim relief of Rs 1,000 per month is being provided to the employees from February 1, 2021, and the sum pending from January 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022, would be disbursed.

Apart from a settlement benefit protection amount of Rs 1,000 per month to employees, it has been decided to double the daily allowance for the bus crew owing to the loss of incentives for them due to the implementation of free travel passes for women passengers, he said.

The family benefits fund has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from the present Rs 3 lakh.

Special remuneration of Rs 300 would be paid to all those who worked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, the Minister announced that all disciplinary action against transport employees for indulging in a strike demanding the implementation of the 14th wage revision agreement would be dropped.

