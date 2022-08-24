Home States Tamil Nadu

YouTuber can’t make statements against minister Senthil Balaji: Madras HC

Ordering notice to the defendant returnable by September 9, the judge posted the matter to the same date.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:24 AM

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: YouTuber and commentator ‘Savukku’ Shankar (A Shankar) on Tuesday was restrained from making defamatory comments against State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy granted the interim injunction on a suit filed by the minister who sought injunction against the YouTuber from making defamatory comments, and Rs 2 crore damages.

Ordering notice to the defendant returnable by September 9, the judge posted the matter to the same date. Senior counsel ARL Sundaresan and advocate Richardson Wilson appearing for Senthil Balaji argued the defendant was habitually defaming the minister through social media videos and posts.

