33 AP fishers undergo crisis management training at research centre in Poompuhar



The fisherfolk group from Andhra Pradesh learning about fish processing and value added production in Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A fisherfolk group from Andhra Pradesh comprising eight women and 25 men were in the past week introduced to various value-addition processes by fishers in the district which would now enable them to tide through crises or seek an alternate means of livelihood.

As part of the collaboration between the Srikakulam administration and the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), the fisherfolk group from as many as 15 fishing hamlets in the Andhra Pradesh district underwent training at the Fish for All Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar from August 18 to August 21.

The group interacted with their Mayiladuthurai counterparts involved in various processes such as fish processing, dry fish production, making value-added products from small pelagic fishes, and inland aquaculture of fish and crab. Kumari Reddy, a 35-year-old fisherwoman participant from Guppadipeta told TNIE, "I used to collect the fishes caught by my husband and others, and travel long to sell them.

Here I learnt about processing fish and making value-added products like snacks. I can use the knowledge to help my family." Rishi Gudda, a 19-year-old fisherman from Donkuru, said, "My village is located close to Bahuda river’s estuary which separates Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. We lose out on our livelihood for months when the river surges and silt accumulates in the estuary.

Our men used to go for farm labour then. But now I can help disseminate my learning to manage during such times, when we are unable to venture much into sea." Battini Pakeeru (37) of Bhavanapadu said, "Our fishing activity is affected by the coastal erosion in our village. I can use my takeaways to sensitise my folk on alternate livelihoods during such calamitous times." Dr S Velvizhi, the head of the MSSRF centre in Poompuhar, said,

"Apart from training the fisherfolk in fish processing technologies, aquaculture, dry fish and value-added production, we sensitised them to the importance of artificial reefs and sustainable fishing practices, and trained them in using 'Fisher Friend' mobile application, global positioning system and sea safety measures."

The fisherfolk group also visited Annamalai University’s Centre of Advanced Study (CAS) in Marine Biology and interacted with staff and students. Koyyana Krishna, a fisheries department official who accompanied the fisherfolk group, said he would request for more such visits.

