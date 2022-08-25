Home States Tamil Nadu

Respond to bail pleas of Kallakurichi school authorities: Madras HC tells police

The public prosecutor said he would get back on the questions. Subsequently, the judge posted the matter to Friday.

Published: 25th August 2022

Protests over the death of a 17-year-old girl in a private residential school in Chinnasalem. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to respond to the bail applications filed by the administrators and staff of the Kallakurichi school who were arrested after the death of the Class 12 girl.

When the bail applications of Ravikumar, correspondent, Shanthi, secretary, Sivasankaran, principal, Haripriya and Keerthika, teachers, came up for hearing, the judge questioned the prosecution on the charges against them and under what sections of the law were they arrested and imprisoned.

The public prosecutor said he would get back on the questions. Subsequently, the judge posted the matter to Friday. Earlier, advocate S Prabhakaran, appearing for the bail applicants, contended that none of the reports had suggested anything against the bail applicants.

