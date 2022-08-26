Aavin launches 500 ml tea-mate milk pack

Home States Tamil Nadu

Nearly two years after launching 1 litre packet of tea-mate milk that has 6.5% fat content, Aavin has introduced a 500 ml packet recently.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after launching 1 litre packet of tea-mate milk that has 6.5% fat content, Aavin has introduced a 500 ml packet recently. The half litre packet of tea-mate milk is priced at Rs 30, which is Rs 6 higher than full cream milk that has 6% fat content.

The packet has been launched at a time when the price difference between private milk brands and Aavin is in the range of Rs 16 to 18 a litre. A litre of Aavin’s tea-mate milk is sold at Rs 60 while the same quantity of milk of private players comes with a price tag of Rs 64 to Rs 69. 

Sources said 12.5 lakh litres of Aavin milk in four variants - toned, double toned, standardised and full cream - are being sold in Chennai a day. The full cream milk accounts for 44% (5.5 lakh) of Aavin milk sold in the city and its maximum retail price is Rs 48.

Managing Director of Aavin, N Subbaiyan, said, “We have introduced the 500 ml packet following the demand from a section of consumers.”

