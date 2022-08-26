Home States Tamil Nadu

As buses roll into Vathalmalai, locals want tourism boost

Residents of Dharmapuri urged the administration to improve tourism activities in Vathalmalai to attract more people to the tribal hamlet.

Published: 26th August 2022

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri urged the administration to improve tourism activities in Vathalmalai to attract more people to the tribal hamlet. They said that development of tourism would rapidly aid the development of the village and improve the rural economy of the area.

Located atop a 4,600 ft hill along the Eastern ghats, Vathalmalai is over 25 km from the Dharmapuri collectorate and it recently got public transportation. K Srinivas, a resident of Dharmapuri said, “Vathalmalai is very unique, the journey to the hamlet itself is thrilling with winding roads and hairpin bends. It is most commonly visited by youths and families, who also venture here on the weekends.

Apart from the scenic beauty, the hamlet has very little to offer tourists. During the monsoons and winters season, the tribal hamlet is shrouded with mist and many photographers come here regularly. Developing tourism here will boost the number of people visiting here.”

K Selvaraj, a resident of Vathalmalai said, “Previously there were plans to set up a botanical garden here to attract tourism. But this project was later found to be not feasible and was dropped. Such a project could have made Vathalmalai attract tourism on par with areas like Yercaud. We need such projects to boost the economy of the villages here. Most people rely on agriculture for livelihood and it is difficult for us to make profits because of the remote location. But through tourism, businesses would thrive and hence, this place will develop faster.”

Sources in the tourism department said, “There is a plan to improve tourism in Vathalmalai, including bringing trekking and adventure tourism. They are still in the preliminary stage and it would take some time to be implemented.”

