DMDK chief Vijayakanth celebrates birthday with cadre

DMDK founder Vijayakanth celebrated his 70th birthday with party cadre and functionaries at the party headquarters in Chennai on Thursday.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMDK founder Vijayakanth celebrated his 70th birthday with party cadre and functionaries at the party headquarters in Chennai on Thursday. Seated in a chair, he waved at the cadre and they reciprocated their affection for their leader.

When asked whether there would be any change in the party’s leadership, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said, “The party posts we are holding now have been given by Captain (Vijayakanth). As such, we do not know anything about that.

Decisions taken by Vijayakanth at the party’s general council meeting will be final.” Asked about the party’s alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she said it would be decided at an appropriate time. 
Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, and other leaders greeted Vijayakanth.

