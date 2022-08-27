Coimbatore police warn HMs of action if drug use in schools not reported

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Friday warned HMs and school managements of action if they fail to report use of tobacco products, liquor and narcotic substances in and around school premises. The instruction was given following an incident where two adults were found smoking narcotic substance inside a Peelamedu school on Wednesday.

According to police, two persons from the Udayampalayam allegedly used a rear side of a school campus for consuming contraband. Disturbed by the smoke, three students questioned them and the two, who were intoxicated, assaulted them..

The incident was brought to the knowledge of the police after the students along with their parents lodged a complaint at Peelamedu Police station. But the school administration failed to report it. Following the incident, the city police issued a statement that anyone who is in charge of educational institutions either HM or Principal should face legal action.

“Even after coming to know of such activities in and around their premises, if they failed to report it with police, either directly or personally, we consider them supporting the illegal activities and that will lead to recommending legal actions against them too. Simultaneously it will be recommended to the departmental action,” said in their release.

“We are asking every common man to alert police if they found any such activities. But a few people who are working as HM’s and Principals of educational institutions and who have more responsibility on student’s welfare comparing others, failed to inform such incidents,” said a police officer.

COIMBATORE: Police on Friday warned HMs and school managements of action if they fail to report use of tobacco products, liquor and narcotic substances in and around school premises. The instruction was given following an incident where two adults were found smoking narcotic substance inside a Peelamedu school on Wednesday. According to police, two persons from the Udayampalayam allegedly used a rear side of a school campus for consuming contraband. Disturbed by the smoke, three students questioned them and the two, who were intoxicated, assaulted them.. The incident was brought to the knowledge of the police after the students along with their parents lodged a complaint at Peelamedu Police station. But the school administration failed to report it. Following the incident, the city police issued a statement that anyone who is in charge of educational institutions either HM or Principal should face legal action. “Even after coming to know of such activities in and around their premises, if they failed to report it with police, either directly or personally, we consider them supporting the illegal activities and that will lead to recommending legal actions against them too. Simultaneously it will be recommended to the departmental action,” said in their release. “We are asking every common man to alert police if they found any such activities. But a few people who are working as HM’s and Principals of educational institutions and who have more responsibility on student’s welfare comparing others, failed to inform such incidents,” said a police officer.