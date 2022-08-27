Wait of three years ends, devotees set out on foot to Velankanni to attend annual shrine fest

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A wait of almost three years imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end for thousands of devotees across the State as they set out on foot to Velankanni in the district early this week to attend the 10-day festival of the Feast of the Nativity of Mary, which would commence on August 29.

The district administration had in the past two years banned public participation in the celebration of the birth of St Mary at the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health citing the pandemic.

With their participation being given the go-ahead this year, devotees, draped in saffron, have set out on a pilgrimage to Velankanni on foot – either as a group or all by themselves. S Wilfred, a van driver from Mangadu in Chennai, said, "My family and I had walked about 50 km per day to reach Velankanni."

P Valliammal, a 48-year-old flower seller from Broadway in Chennai said, "I have come to pray for my children’s well-being. I want to thank the 'Mother' for enabling us to tide through the past two troubled years by blessing us with good health.”

T Sandhya, a 25-year-old resident of Mannady in Chennai, said, "It is my first pilgrimage on foot. I am doing it to pray for my family and for speedy clearance of our debts."

People were also seen bringing their babies in prams and protecting children from the heat by covering their faces even as they continued to walk.

S Vinoth, a fish worker from Chintadripet --- also in Chennai, said, "My wife had to wait for five years before she conceived. As I could not set out on a pilgrimage to offer thanks last year, I am doing so now."

