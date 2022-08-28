Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corp launches recreational centre for sanitary, UGD workers

Published: 28th August 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of sanitary workers| m k ashok kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar along with Commissioner M Prathap inaugurated a recreational centre for sanitary workers and UGD labourers in the West zone of the city on Saturday.

The civic body established the facility in ward 72 of the West Zone with numerous amenities such as a bathing area, toilets, retiring room, games room, creche facility, RO drinking water and canteen. The corporation has also set up a deaddiction centre in the facility for the workers. As part of the inaugural event, a health checkup was organized for the workers at the centre.
According to the sources, a psychiatrist has been appointed in the centre to prove training and counselling for labourers, who are addicted to alcohol or other drugs. The workers can also make use of the centre for relaxing by playing games such as carrom in the game room or can take rest in the dormitories, sources added.
A health official said, “The  recreational centre would function as a refreshment centre for the workers and a total of 6,000 workers will benefit from this centre.” The civic body already had a similar centre near the Lawley Road junction which has been defunct for a long time.
Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila, Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, Health Committee Chairperson P Mariselvan, West Zone Chairperson KA Deivayani Tamilmarai and various others were also present at the event.
