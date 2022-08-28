Five years on, Jayalalithaa death probe panel files report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly five years, the Justice A Arumughaswamy commission appointed to probe into the circumstances surrounding former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death submitted its report to the State government on Saturday. The former high court judge, who had heard more than 150 witnesses through the course of his investigation, handed over the report to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

An official release from the State government later in the day said the CM has directed that the report be placed before the State Cabinet on Monday (August 29) for “suitable action”. The DMK had promised ahead of the 2021 assembly elections that it would initiate legal action against any person found guilty.

Speaking to reporters at his chamber near Ezhilagam in Chennai, Justice Arumughaswamy said the 500-page report in English was prepared after hearing all sides. The Tamil version of the report has 608 pages, he said.

On a question about whether there was any foul play in the former CM’s death, he said only the government can decide on publishing the report, and all aspects have been dealt with in the report. “There are two parts of references in the report --- first one is before former CM J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised (before September 22, 2016) and the second one after her hospitalisation,” he said. “A few people said that I (Arumughaswamy) had slowed down the investigation. We started the investigation and questioned 149 people within 12 months,” he said.

He added that PIL petitions also slowed down the probe. He expressed his gratitude to both the DMK and the previous AIADMK government and the Supreme Court for supporting the commission and allowing it to continue. Responding to questions regarding not summoning the former CM’s close aide VK Sasikala, Arumughasamy said the commission could not force her to appear and they had issued notices.

On being asked about the AIIMS report that was leaked on social media, he said, “I do not want to comment on it. We got six reports from the AIIMS team.” He said he did not give any guidelines to the State government on how to treat leaders when they are hospitalised because there are already rules concerning the matter.

