OPS gains one more MLA, may meet Sasikala, TTV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Saturday said he would meet all those who worked for the AIADMK during the times of MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa to ensure unity in the party. OPS said this when asked whether he would meet VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran to build a united AIADMK.

OPS was addressing a press meet at his residence, along with Usilampatti AIADMK MLA P Ayyappan, who announced his support for him. Responding to a question, OPS said: “The AIADMK was defeated when it contested elections as two factions led by Janaki Ammal and J Jayalalithaa after the death of party founder MG Ramachandran. After the election results, even before the leaders of the two factions shook hands, the party cadre stood united. That is the intention of the loyal AIADMK cadre. Similar feeling prevails among the cadre now.” OPS also said he would soon launch a statewide visit underscoring the importance of AIADMK’s unity

R Vaithilingam, who was also present at the press meet, said: “Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is not willing to ensure unity of the AIADMK. But the party cadre wish to stand united. So, if Palaniswami continues to be in his present stand, he will soon become a political orphan.” Asked whether the increasing support for him would lead to a split in the party or ensure unity of the AIADMK, OPS said, “All our efforts are meant for ensuring a united AIADMK.” On the submission of the Arumughasamy Commission report to the government, OPS said he could comment only after going through the 600-page report.

Explaining why he was supporting OPS now, Ayyappan said: “The AIADMK should stand united to come to power again in the State. I wish to contribute to that end by strengthening the hands of Panneerselvam. More MLAs like me will support Panneerselvam soon.”OPS, too, said more MLAs would come to his side. With a smile, he added: “The information regarding this is secret.” With Ayyappan, the number of MLAs in the OPS camp has gone up to four. Functionaries from many districts are meeting him after HC verdict.

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Saturday said he would meet all those who worked for the AIADMK during the times of MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa to ensure unity in the party. OPS said this when asked whether he would meet VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran to build a united AIADMK. OPS was addressing a press meet at his residence, along with Usilampatti AIADMK MLA P Ayyappan, who announced his support for him. Responding to a question, OPS said: “The AIADMK was defeated when it contested elections as two factions led by Janaki Ammal and J Jayalalithaa after the death of party founder MG Ramachandran. After the election results, even before the leaders of the two factions shook hands, the party cadre stood united. That is the intention of the loyal AIADMK cadre. Similar feeling prevails among the cadre now.” OPS also said he would soon launch a statewide visit underscoring the importance of AIADMK’s unity R Vaithilingam, who was also present at the press meet, said: “Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is not willing to ensure unity of the AIADMK. But the party cadre wish to stand united. So, if Palaniswami continues to be in his present stand, he will soon become a political orphan.” Asked whether the increasing support for him would lead to a split in the party or ensure unity of the AIADMK, OPS said, “All our efforts are meant for ensuring a united AIADMK.” On the submission of the Arumughasamy Commission report to the government, OPS said he could comment only after going through the 600-page report. Explaining why he was supporting OPS now, Ayyappan said: “The AIADMK should stand united to come to power again in the State. I wish to contribute to that end by strengthening the hands of Panneerselvam. More MLAs like me will support Panneerselvam soon.”OPS, too, said more MLAs would come to his side. With a smile, he added: “The information regarding this is secret.” With Ayyappan, the number of MLAs in the OPS camp has gone up to four. Functionaries from many districts are meeting him after HC verdict.