Not hungry for power, just want to unite cadre: O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

THENI: Refuting several AIADMK functionaries’ claims that he was hungry for power, party leader O Panneerselvam said he has no aim to become the chief minister or the party chief. “All I want to do is to reunite the party cadre,” he told media persons at his residence in Periyakulam.

AIADMK Reddiyar Chathiram Union Secretary Pasumpon and his supporters visited Panneerselvam on Sunday and extended their support to him.

Addressing reporters later, OPS said: “MG Ramachandran created AIADMK with a view to serve the common people. Following his footsteps, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa ruled the State and led the party effectively. This same party is going through a crisis now due to Edappadi K Palaniswami. I was Jayalalithaa’s most trusted person and she never told me to step down from any post.”

