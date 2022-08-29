Home States Tamil Nadu

Not hungry for power, just want to unite cadre: O Panneerselvam

Refuting several AIADMK functionaries’ claims that he was hungry for power, party leader O Panneerselvam said he has no aim to become the chief minister or the party chief.

Published: 29th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI:  Refuting several AIADMK functionaries’ claims that he was hungry for power, party leader O Panneerselvam said he has no aim to become the chief minister or the party chief. “All I want to do is to reunite the party cadre,” he told media persons at his residence in Periyakulam. 

AIADMK Reddiyar Chathiram Union Secretary Pasumpon and his supporters visited Panneerselvam on Sunday and extended their support to him.

Addressing reporters later,  OPS said: “MG Ramachandran created AIADMK with a view to serve the common people. Following his footsteps, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa ruled the State and led the party effectively. This same party is going through a crisis now due to Edappadi K Palaniswami. I was Jayalalithaa’s most trusted person and she never told me to step down from any post.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK J Jayalalithaa
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp