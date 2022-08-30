Home States Tamil Nadu

No evidence of rape, murder in Kallakurichi girl’s death: Madras HC

“Though other injuries are found on the body of the deceased those are antemortem injuries and there is no iota of evidence for rape and murder as per the postmortem reports,”

Published: 30th August 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of Madras High Court has held that there is not an iota of evidence of rape or murder in the death of the Kallakurichi school girl going by the postmortem report, expert review and suicide note of the deceased.

He made the observations while granting bail to the school administrators, principal and two teachers recently. Citing the contents of the suicide note, the judge observed that it is a clear case of suicide and there is absolutely no evidence to show that the petitioners- administrators and teachers-had instigated the deceased to commit suicide as alleged by the prosecution.

“Though other injuries are found on the body of the deceased those are antemortem injuries and there is no iota of evidence for rape and murder as per the postmortem reports,” the judge noted. Citing the postmortem reports and the JIPMER experts review report, Justice Ilanthiraiyan said, “In view of the above, it is confirmed that there is no evidence to attract offences under rape and murder.”

The judge also noted that it is unfortunate and sorry state of affairs that the teachers who teach the students are facing threat from their students and their parents, as the petitioners are now arrested and under imprisonment for advising the students to study well.

Even as per suicidal note, there is no evidence to show that the petitioners instigated the deceased to commit suicide soon before her death. “However, this court regrets the death of the student and such incidents shall not occur in the future,” he said.

HC orders blocking sites illegally streaming ‘Cobra’
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered blocking 1,788 websites that are illegally streaming the movie ‘Cobra’, starred by Vikram. Produced by 7screenstudio, the movie is set to be released worldwide on August 31. The order to block the websites was issued on a petition filed by the producers of the film. The counsel for the producers submitted that if the movie is allowed to stream, it would cause irreparable loss to the producers and artists. 

