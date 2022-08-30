Regular auditing of micro-compost centres will improve waste management: Tiruchy Corp

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mounting garbage piles at micro-compost centres in the city are likely to disappear within the next six months, as the corporation has recently taken steps to improve waste management. Last month, the civic body finished the installation of CCTV cameras at all the 38 micro-compost centres in the city. Senior officials, including the commissioner, are monitoring the function of these centres.

"We can get a 360 degree view of the micro-compost centre and our officials are monitoring whether workers are segregating the waste properly. Some of the workers throw unsegregated waste on the premises of the centre. Now, we are able to stop such things," a corporation official said.

The absence of intense monitoring had resulted in the accumulation of waste at micro-compost centres all these years, sources said. This had changed some of the micro-compost centres into 'dumping yard.' "We have started clearing the waste lying at the micro-compost centres.

On Sunday, we cleared the micro-compost centre near the district court. We are expecting to clear the waste from all the remaining centres within six or seven months. With CCTV cameras installed, we will be able to stop the piling of unsegregated waste," an official said. But, a section of sanitation workers said the waste started piling up on the premises of centres as they used to receive so much unsegregated garbage.

"It happened not because of our fault. Earlier, we used to receive so much unsegregated waste. Every day, we would segregate some of them and the rest would be put for segregating later. Apart from this, there was also an issue between recyclers and the corporation. We don't know much about the issue. But, because of that, they stopped collecting non-degradable waste for some time.

It resulted in the piling of unsegregated waste and non-degradable waste at compost centres," a worker at a micro-compost centre said. Though there is blame game between ground-level officials and workers over the piled up garbage, senior officials said they have started the steps for improving the management of these centres.

"We have already decided to have regular auditing of waste management of all the micro-compost centres. This will change the situation and our officials will be closely monitoring the performance of each centre," said Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan

TIRUCHY: Mounting garbage piles at micro-compost centres in the city are likely to disappear within the next six months, as the corporation has recently taken steps to improve waste management. Last month, the civic body finished the installation of CCTV cameras at all the 38 micro-compost centres in the city. Senior officials, including the commissioner, are monitoring the function of these centres. "We can get a 360 degree view of the micro-compost centre and our officials are monitoring whether workers are segregating the waste properly. Some of the workers throw unsegregated waste on the premises of the centre. Now, we are able to stop such things," a corporation official said. The absence of intense monitoring had resulted in the accumulation of waste at micro-compost centres all these years, sources said. This had changed some of the micro-compost centres into 'dumping yard.' "We have started clearing the waste lying at the micro-compost centres. On Sunday, we cleared the micro-compost centre near the district court. We are expecting to clear the waste from all the remaining centres within six or seven months. With CCTV cameras installed, we will be able to stop the piling of unsegregated waste," an official said. But, a section of sanitation workers said the waste started piling up on the premises of centres as they used to receive so much unsegregated garbage. "It happened not because of our fault. Earlier, we used to receive so much unsegregated waste. Every day, we would segregate some of them and the rest would be put for segregating later. Apart from this, there was also an issue between recyclers and the corporation. We don't know much about the issue. But, because of that, they stopped collecting non-degradable waste for some time. It resulted in the piling of unsegregated waste and non-degradable waste at compost centres," a worker at a micro-compost centre said. Though there is blame game between ground-level officials and workers over the piled up garbage, senior officials said they have started the steps for improving the management of these centres. "We have already decided to have regular auditing of waste management of all the micro-compost centres. This will change the situation and our officials will be closely monitoring the performance of each centre," said Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan