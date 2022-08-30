Tiruppur farmers say ‘no’ to turn system of water release in PAP canal

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A section of farmers allege that the water released into the PAP canal from Thirumoorthi dam won’t be beneficial for them because of the proposed turn system.

Speaking to TNIE, PAP farmers’ welfare association president V Ramalingam said, “Government officials opened the shutters of Thirumoorthi dam to release water for irrigation in four rounds till December 12 in the district. It was supposed to benefit irrigation in 94,201 acres, including 17,645 acres in Palladam block, 7,266 acres in Tiruppur block, 20,351 acres in Pollachi block and 2,900 acres in Sulur block in Coimbatore.

But the water will not serve any purpose as the water release will last four to five days for an area. How can we irrigate the crops for the remaining 25 days? Besides, we cannot get the adequate amount of water from PAP canal. For example, maize, groundnuts and sunflower crops require water every 14 days. This won’t be enough for us.”

Another farmer from Palladam, B Anbarasan said, “I have 8 acres of coconut farm in Palladam. Based on PAP rules, water should be released at least for 14 days every month. But the irrigation zone under the canal was increased from 2 lakh acres to 4 lakh acres in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, which depleted water from the canal.

Based on these rules, water should released at least every four months. But, even that isn’t followed by the officials. Being a coconut farmer, I too require water for 25 days. So, I am forced to use water from the wells. Not just me, different kinds of farmers from the district are dependent on wells, and if we suck more water from these wells, they will dry up.”

An official from Water Resource Organisation (WRO) said, “We will consult higher authorities and based on storage level in Thirumoorthi dam, a new plan of water release will be made.”

