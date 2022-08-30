Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Thenpennai River floods even before monsoon

Heavy rains in Villupuram flooded the Thenpennai River and broke a causeway at Thiruvennainallur taluk on Monday.

Published: 30th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Thenpennai river

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Heavy rains in Villupuram flooded the Thenpennai River and broke a causeway at Thiruvennainallur taluk on Monday. Farmers in Villupuram taluk fear that crop damage and floods are imminent now. "Last year, rains damaged the crops and even check dams.

This year, heavy rains have flooded the river even before the monsoon has arrived. We keep urging the district administration to take measures to prevent crop damage. But we are afraid that no efforts were taken even this time," said G Kalivardhan, secretary of All Farmers Association in Villupuram.

Sources from the farmers association said the flooding water can be diverted through abutments in Ellis Chatram check dam to reduce the risk of flooding beyond the dam. However, there is no official information on the water diversion yet.

Responding to the issue, District Collector D Mohan told TNIE, "An inspection was conducted at the damaged causeway in Thiruvennainallur and arrangements have been made to set up a temporary bridge for commute. Further, the disaster management department and the public works department officers are taking efforts to prevent further floods in Thenpennai through temporary tributaries."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains Villupuram
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp