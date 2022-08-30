Villupuram: Thenpennai River floods even before monsoon

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Heavy rains in Villupuram flooded the Thenpennai River and broke a causeway at Thiruvennainallur taluk on Monday. Farmers in Villupuram taluk fear that crop damage and floods are imminent now. "Last year, rains damaged the crops and even check dams.

This year, heavy rains have flooded the river even before the monsoon has arrived. We keep urging the district administration to take measures to prevent crop damage. But we are afraid that no efforts were taken even this time," said G Kalivardhan, secretary of All Farmers Association in Villupuram.

Sources from the farmers association said the flooding water can be diverted through abutments in Ellis Chatram check dam to reduce the risk of flooding beyond the dam. However, there is no official information on the water diversion yet.

Responding to the issue, District Collector D Mohan told TNIE, "An inspection was conducted at the damaged causeway in Thiruvennainallur and arrangements have been made to set up a temporary bridge for commute. Further, the disaster management department and the public works department officers are taking efforts to prevent further floods in Thenpennai through temporary tributaries."

VILLUPURAM: Heavy rains in Villupuram flooded the Thenpennai River and broke a causeway at Thiruvennainallur taluk on Monday. Farmers in Villupuram taluk fear that crop damage and floods are imminent now. "Last year, rains damaged the crops and even check dams. This year, heavy rains have flooded the river even before the monsoon has arrived. We keep urging the district administration to take measures to prevent crop damage. But we are afraid that no efforts were taken even this time," said G Kalivardhan, secretary of All Farmers Association in Villupuram. Sources from the farmers association said the flooding water can be diverted through abutments in Ellis Chatram check dam to reduce the risk of flooding beyond the dam. However, there is no official information on the water diversion yet. Responding to the issue, District Collector D Mohan told TNIE, "An inspection was conducted at the damaged causeway in Thiruvennainallur and arrangements have been made to set up a temporary bridge for commute. Further, the disaster management department and the public works department officers are taking efforts to prevent further floods in Thenpennai through temporary tributaries."