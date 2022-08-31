Home States Tamil Nadu

Abide by policy decisions of State govt, Stalin tells univ V-Cs

Published: 31st August 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin with a student in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed the Vice- Chancellors of all State universities to abide by the policy decisions of the State government. Twenty-two Vice-Chancellors participated in the event organised for the first time by the DMK government.

Speaking at the conference, Stalin said, “State government is ready to offer help required for development of universities, but institutions must adhere to its decisions.” According to sources, the V-Cs have been asked by officials of the higher education department to consult the State government before implementing circulars issued by UGC and AICTE, and complying with instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The V-Cs have also been told that since the State is against the National Education Policy (NEP), all issues related to it should be discussed with the State government before being implemented. The development comes amid the State government’s tough stance against Governor RN Ravi over his active involvement in the affairs of the State universities, convocations, and implementation of NEP in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, the event is seen as the DMK government’s response to V-Cs’ conference organised by the Governor in Udhagamandalam in April.

‘Better for varsities if govt can pick V-Cs’

Governor RN Ravi, who is the Chancellor of these universities, was not invited to the event. Speaking at the event, Stalin reiterated his opposition to NEET and NEP and said the policies are not stepping stones but stumbling blocks for students.

“We are against NEET not because we are scared of it but only because our position is that education must decide one’s status and not vice-versa. To say that status will decide education is the biggest injustice of the century. We are against it because we are a society that won its right to education through long battle. We oppose these policies as they alienate students from education,” the CM said.

He also cited that based on the recommendation of the commission headed by former Chief Justice MM Punchhi, a bill was passed in TN Assembly to give the powers to appoint V-Cs to the State government. It is better for the universities if the government has the powers to appoint V-Cs, the CM said. The DMK chief also urged the V-Cs to build a society based on equality and rational thoughts. Though the State’s performance is much better than the national Gross Enrolment Ratio it’s not enough, he said.

