Education in two govt schools in Perambalur takes hit from dearth of facilities

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: For over two years now, a lack of basic facilities, including infrastructure, has been affecting the education of students at two government panchayat union schools - a primary school and high school - functioning from the same campus in Kottarai village in Perambalur, parents alleged.

The classrooms leak from the roofs during monsoon, owing to which parents are forced to take classes elsewhere, they added. A total of seven teachers take classes for 148 students enroled in the schools. It is said that the post of Headmaster is vacant at both the schools.

The high school was upgraded three years ago. At present, classes are conducted in only four classrooms, sources said, adding that some classes are held in verandas and under the shade of trees. Apart from this, due to lack of adequate toilet facility, students are forced to use the toilets for teachers. Residents and parents had earlier submitted a petition at the Grama sabha meetings and parents-teachers association meetings in this regard.

Speaking to TNIE, N Senthil, whose two children are enroled at the primary school, said, "There has been shortage of staff at the high school after its upgradation. There are only four classrooms in total. As a result, classes are getting affected. Classes are at times held under the shade of trees, which will not be practical during monsoon. Also, students do not even have a place to eat." Further, he complained of wastewater flowing into the campus during monsoon.

"There is no separate toilet for students. The authorities should inspect the school and shift the high school to another place and provide adequate infrastructure facilities." A Lakshmi, whose two children study in both the schools, said, "The schools are poorly maintained. The buildings are damaged at many spots.

Water tanks have developed cracks at many places, and it is likely to collapse anytime soon. Bus facilities should be provided from Kottarai to Kurumbalayam for students studying at Maruvathur Higher Secondary School." Perambalur Chief Education Officer, R Arivazhagan, said, "We are planning to construct a new building at a separate plot soon. I sent a proposal for it to the government. We have made arrangements to ensure that the education of the students is not affected."

