Farmers will get hiked price for paddy from Sept: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday asked the direct procurement centres of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to pay paddy farmers the hiked procurement price during the 2022-23 kharif season, starting September 1. While Grade A paddy will be procured at Rs 2,160 a quintal, common variety of paddy will be procured at Rs 2,115.

An official release here further said that accepting the CM’s request, the Union Government has allowed the TNCSC to commence the procurement from September 1. Meanwhile, in a statement here, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said a massive inspection has been undertaken at shops selling fertilisers, and places where they are stored following reports that they were sold at a higher price and many shops were forcing farmers to buy unnecessary agricultural inputs.

As many as 374 flying squads inspected 6,949 places—6,258 cooperative and private retail fertiliser selling centres; 514 wholesale fertiliser shops; 106 fertiliser godowns; 38 fertiliser manufacturing units; 16 district check posts; and 17 factories.

It was found that 195 shops sold fertilisers without a proper notice board. In 70 shops there were discrepancies in the availability of fertilisers and the stock mentioned in the records, while 36 shops were found selling them without permission.

The officials cancelled licences of two shops permanently and suspended ninety-two’s. Besides, show cause notices were issued to 266 shops. Farmers can contact 9363440360 to lodge complaints about fertiliser sales and stock.

