Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers will get hiked price for paddy from Sept: Stalin

While Grade A paddy will be procured at Rs 2,160 a quintal, common variety of paddy will be procured at Rs 2,115.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday asked the direct procurement centres of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to pay paddy farmers the hiked procurement price during the 2022-23 kharif season, starting September 1. While Grade A paddy will be procured at Rs 2,160 a quintal, common variety of paddy will be procured at Rs 2,115.

An official release here further said that accepting the CM’s request, the Union Government has allowed the TNCSC to commence the procurement from September 1. Meanwhile, in a statement here, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said a massive inspection has been undertaken at shops selling fertilisers, and places where they are stored following reports that they were sold at a higher price and many shops were forcing farmers to buy unnecessary agricultural inputs. 

As many as 374 flying squads inspected 6,949 places—6,258 cooperative and private retail fertiliser selling centres; 514 wholesale fertiliser shops; 106 fertiliser godowns; 38 fertiliser manufacturing units; 16 district check posts; and 17 factories. 

It was found that 195 shops sold fertilisers without a proper notice board. In 70 shops there were discrepancies in the availability of fertilisers and the stock mentioned in the records, while 36 shops were found selling them without permission.

The officials cancelled licences of two shops permanently and suspended ninety-two’s. Besides, show cause notices were issued to 266 shops. Farmers can contact 9363440360 to lodge complaints about fertiliser sales and stock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp