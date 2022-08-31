Interim stay on TN PG medical admission lifted

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday lifted the interim stay passed by a single judge of the court last week in a petition filed by a non-service doctor challenging the prospectus issued by the State government for PG medical admission this year alleging that the reservation benefits provided to in-service doctors would affect candidates not in government service.

The prospectus, which was issued by the Directorate of Medical Education on August 19, gave 50% reservation to in-service candidates in PG medical admission and allowed in-service candidates to compete in the remaining 50% as well. Since the last date for submitting applications was August 29, the single judge, on August 25, had ordered an interim stay and adjourned the case to Tuesday. Aggrieved over the same, the State government filed an appeal.

A Bench comprising Justices SS Sundar and S Srimathy noted that a similar petition was filed before the Principal Seat in Madras last year and the same was dismissed by the Court. Noting that the appeal filed against the dismissal was also binned by the court and upholding the dismissal order, the judges stayed the single judge’s order.

