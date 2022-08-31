Ministers’ panel should meet Parandur residents to resolve issues: Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the State government to form a committee of ministers and meet the people in Parandur and resolve the issues related to the second airport project.

“The CM should ensure that the project gets executed. When the Vajpayee government implemented the Golden Quadrilateral project, there was no opposition to it in Tamil Nadu. A similar conducive atmosphere should be created for the airport project also,” Annamalai said during a press conference at the party headquarters.

“We need a second airport for Chennai. If it is not possible at Parandur, consider Mamandur which was proposed by the AIADMK government,” Annamalai said. “Around 10 years ago, the people of Tamil Nadu did not have any doubts over whether the government would pay compensation for projects, but today they have doubts,” he added.

Due to the ambiguous way of functioning of the DMK government, people of Parandur and environmentalists have started opposing this project. The State government is duty bound to set right the impediments to the project by lending its ears to the issues raised by the people. Annamalai said the DMK opposed the Chennai-Salem Expressway Project when it was the opposition party. Now, PWD Minister EV Velu has taken a stand that is contrary to their earlier stand.

“So, the people are confused about the changing stance of the DMK. As such, the DMK should clarify whether it supports the expressway or not,” Annamalai said.

