BJP wanted online rummy banned, so will it oppose guv now, asks Murasoli

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli on Wednesday criticised Governor RN Ravi’s delay in giving his assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022. In an editorial piece, it raised questions over the governor’s intentions in “dragging out” the legislation.

The governor had immediately approved the ordinance, promulgated by the state government on October 1, and recalled the editorial. This had come after demands were raised by various quarters to ban online gambling. The Bill in this regard was then passed on October 19.

The DMK mouthpiece pointed out that, after questions were raised regarding the delay over the Bill, the governor had asked questions instead of giving his assent. It further charged that despite everyone expecting Ravi’s assent, he failed to give it and did not provide clarifications for or reasons behind the delay.

According to the editorial, Ravi said the blanket ban on online gambling, without distinguishing the difference between a game of chance and a game of skill, would go against Article 19(1) (g) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government clarified that the Bill had been prepared under list 2 of the 7th schedule of the Constitution, pertaining to ‘Betting and Gambling, Public Order, Public Health, Theatres, and Dramatic Performances’.

The governor had also said that the ban violates the Madras High Court’s order that only a proportional ban on online gambling could be allowed. The state government responded that only online gambling was banned, and it was only a proportional ban based on the differentiation between a game of chance and skill.

The newspaper also noted that the BJP had earlier asked the DMK-led state government to pass a Bill to ban online rummy. “Will the BJP stage a protest against the Governor?” Murasoli asked, noting that the ruling DMK, the governor, and the BJP are in a tussle over the matter of online gambling.

Stalin tells DMK cadre to fight misinformation

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged DMK functionaries to utilise social media platforms and street-corner campaigns to fight the spread of misinformation against the government. In a letter to the cadre, Stalin said the opposition is planning to create law and order issues and spread disinformation. He also expressed happiness over the response he received during his two-day tour of the delta districts. The DMK regime is a people-friendly government and protects public welfare, he said.

