Cops advise youth to beware of foreign job scams in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Superintendent of police R Shiva Prasad has advised youngsters to verify the credibility of foreign job agencies with the commissioner of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils through 9600-023-645, 8760-248-625 or 044-2851-5288, before opting for jobs abroad.

"The department has been receiving inputs about candidates with technical education being taken to foreign countries, including Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia, on tourist visas under the pretext of offering them jobs in digital sales and marketing. But, they were then forced to work in call centres and cryptocurrency scams, and were abused if they refused to cooperate," he added.

