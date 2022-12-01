DGP junks Annamalai’s ‘security lapse’ charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying BJP state president K Annamalai’s allegation that there was a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Wednesday said no such report on a security lapse was received.

“There are no reports or communication in this regard. Each year, we critically audit all the equipment used by the police. The Tamil Nadu police department has good equipment and is one of the best in the country,” Sylendra Babu told the media.

He added that police teams from Tamil Nadu are in Andaman helping with an investigation, and the department also provides security equipment to Kerala now and then. “This means we have more than enough to tend to ourselves and to help neighbouring states,” he stated.

The police officer also pointed out that the security detail for the event the prime minister attended did not send any communication regarding a security breach. “Orally, they said the event went off well,” he added. Babu’s remarks came after Annamalai met Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday and urged him to initiate an inquiry into the alleged security lapse during the prime minister’s visit to Tamil Nadu in July.

Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the BJP is “playing cheap politics” over the issue four months after Modi’s visit. In a tweet, he criticised Annamalai for his allegation and referred to the DGP’s remarks.

