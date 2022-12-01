Home States Tamil Nadu

DGP junks Annamalai’s ‘security lapse’ charge

Says no such report was received, claims that TN cops are among India’s best; Cong slams BJP’s ‘cheap politics’

Published: 01st December 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying BJP state president K Annamalai’s allegation that there was a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Wednesday said no such report on a security lapse was received.

“There are no reports or communication in this regard. Each year, we critically audit all the equipment used by the police. The Tamil Nadu police department has good equipment and is one of the best in the country,” Sylendra Babu told the media.

DGP C Sylendra Babu

He added that police teams from Tamil Nadu are in Andaman helping with an investigation, and the department also provides security equipment to Kerala now and then. “This means we have more than enough to tend to ourselves and to help neighbouring states,” he stated.

The police officer also pointed out that the security detail for the event the prime minister attended did not send any communication regarding a security breach. “Orally, they said the event went off well,” he added. Babu’s remarks came after Annamalai met Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday and urged him to initiate an inquiry into the alleged security lapse during the prime minister’s visit to Tamil Nadu in July.

Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the BJP is “playing cheap politics” over the issue four months after Modi’s visit. In a tweet, he criticised Annamalai for his allegation and referred to the DGP’s remarks.

‘Security detail said that the event went off well’
DGP C Sylendra Babu pointed out that the security detail for the event (Chess Olympiad) the prime minister attended did not send any communication regarding a security breach. “Orally, they said the event went off well,”  the DGP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai DGP C Sylendra Babu security lapse Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp