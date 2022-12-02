Home States Tamil Nadu

30-km solar fence installation stalled in Dindigul forest range

However, the project has been delayed due to alleged inaction by revenue departments in clearing encroachments along the forest stretches.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The state government has sanctioned Rs 7 lakh through the forest department for installing a 30-km-long solar fence in Dindigul's hill villages, including Ayakudi and Kannivadi, for preventing elephant intrusions.

However, the project has been delayed due to alleged inaction by revenue departments in clearing encroachments along the forest stretches. Several farmers in the area had also requested the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to stop the forest department's move.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from the forest department said the main reason for elephant intrusion is encroachments by farmers and the distribution of illegal pattas in the elephant habitats. "A total of 6,785 hectares of forest area falls in the Ayakudi area. Among these, 4,000 hectares are in the Kodaikanal forest range and the remaining in the Dindigul range; 308 hectares of forest land in Dindigul have encroached.

Similarly, 413.2 hectares of land from the Kodaikanal range has encroached," he said, adding that proposals have been sent to the Elephant Proof Trench for demarcation of the forest areas in Thandikudi, Kannivadi, Sirvangadu, Pandrimalai, Aadalur, Dharmathupatti, Virupachi, and Ayakudi.

Responding to this issue, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Sivakumar said he will consult the forest officials and ensure the removal of encroachments.  

