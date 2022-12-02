Administrative sanction for two new water schemes in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Administrative sanction has been accorded to implement two new combined water supply schemes in Thoothukudi and Tiruvallur districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and a GO to this effect was issued on November 23.

Under the projects, combined water supply schemes to 363 rural habitations in six panchayat unions of Thoothukudi district, with Tamirabarani river as the source, have been planned. At present, 6.69 MLD (million litres per day) of water is supplied to the habitations from six existing combined water supply schemes with the infiltration well in Tamirabarani as the source, and 2.97 MLD from a local source at 30 LPCD (Litres Per Capita per Day). This is not enough to enhance the supply to 55 LPCD, according to the GO. The scheme is expected to benefit 3.05 lakh people.

Under the proposal for new combined water supply schemes to Cherukkanur, and 114 habitations in nine panchayats of Thiruttani and RK Pet Panchayat unions in Tiruvallur district, about 115 habitations are to be included. The groundwater estimation committee has categorised the firkas in RK Pet Panchayat Union as ‘overexploited’ and in Thiruthani panchayat union as ‘critical’ and ‘semi-critical’, the order stated.

Water supply to 74 habitations are through individual pump scheme with borewells as the source, and for 36 habitations with extension of pipeline from overhead tanks. The new combined water supply scheme in Tiruvallur is to draw 2.76 MLD of water through six infiltration wells in Kosasthalaiyar river. The scheme is expected to benefit about 42,000 people.

