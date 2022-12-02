Family of fisherman injured in naval firing seek government aid, job for livelihood

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Forty days after warning shots fired by the Indian Navy injured 32-year-old K Veeravel on his left leg and abdomen, his family sought further assistance from the State government, lamenting that the incident rendered Veeravel partially incapable to venture into the sea.

In the wee hours of October 21, K Veeravel, along with ten other fishermen, were enmeshed in a rain of bullets fired at them by the Indian Navy's INS-Bangaram 165. Veeravel's attempt to flee was pinned down by injuries to his leg left and abdomen.

Forty days have passed and his still recovering. "I am able to walk around the house now, but the incident has left me incapable of steering a boat again and incompetent to win bread for my family," Veeravel, recovering at his residence in Vanagiri in the district, told The New Indian Express.

"Steering a motorized boat against rough tides requires balance and precision and physicians told me that I won't be able to take up such activities in the future," Veeravel added. The 32-year-old's family said the Rs 2-lakh assistance received from the State government was exhausted in conveyance, travel and medical expenses. Veeravel has been married for four years to Mathumathi.

They have two children, aged three and ten months old. "I run pillar to post, meeting officials, ministers and MLAs to demand more relief and employment at an Anganwadi," Mathumathi said. The family said they await permission to meet District Collector R Lalitha.

