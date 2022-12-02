Home States Tamil Nadu

Law min meets guv to clear doubts on gambling bill 

There is a lot of difference between online and offline gambling. In online gambling, certain changes are made to the system to enable only the organisers win the game.

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Online gambling has the privilege of giving you anonymity, speed of play and permanent availability, but this may lead to an increase in gambling practice.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy met Governor RN Ravi on Thursday with officials over getting assent for the bill to ban online gambling. 

Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after the meeting, the minister said the governor told him that he has some more doubts about the bill and he will give his assent after clarifying the doubts. The minister exuded hope that the governor would assent to the bill at the earliest.  

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

“I discussed the bill with the governor and gave clarifications relating to the bill for half an hour. Online gambling should be banned since we have lost 25 lives to it in the state. There is a lot of difference between online and offline gambling. In online gambling, certain changes are made to the system to enable only the organisers to win the game.

The state government has also referred to the report of the experts' committee, constituted to study the impact of online gambling, in the preamble to the bill,” the minister said. The minister also explained the reason for not issuing a G.O. to ban online gambling after the promulgation of the ordinance.

Using existing laws to control online gambling, says minister

The minister said the ordinance was issued on October 3 and committees were formed for framing rules and regulations for regularising online games and issuing a G.O. Rules and regulations can be framed only after getting the assent for the ordinance, the minister said. Meanwhile, a session of the Tamil Nadu assembly was announced on October 5.

Because of the announcement of the assembly session, it became impossible to issue the G.O. But the ordinance was notified in the government gazette on the same day. Stating that the bill will come into force immediately once the governor gives his assent, the minister said the TN government is controlling online gambling by using existing laws.

The minister’s meeting with the governor came four days after Regupathy on Sunday alleged that the governor has not given an appointment to meet him to clarify his doubts on the bill, and after AIADMK and BJP leaders met the governor separately last week.

26-yr-old driver loses money and ends life 
A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver of Manali in Chennai allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after losing money playing online rummy. M Parthiban was the sole breadwinner of his family. He got married four years ago and was living with his wife Durga and two daughters 

Man kills self after losing money in game
Chennai: A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver from Manali died allegedly by suicide on Tuesday night after losing all his savings playing online rummy. The deceased was identified as M Parthiban of MGR Nagar. He was married for four years and lived with his wife Durga and two daughters. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. Police said Parthiban started playing rummy online and had had some profit initially.

“He started investing in the game and borrowed money to run the family.” After his birthday on November 1, Parthiban invested all his savings in the game and lost it all. On Tuesday night, Parthiban was found dead at his residence. The Manali police registered a case and launched an investigation.

(If in distress, call Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi online gambling
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp