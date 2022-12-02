Officials probe sand mining plaint in Mathvarayapuram

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The revenue department has commenced an investigation on the allegation of Mathvarayapuram Panchayat farmers that a private construction firm is illegally mining sand from the Noyyal river basin. Officials will inspect the site on Friday.

According to sources, farmers raised the complaint during the farmers’ grievances meeting held on Wednesday. They alleged that the firm has piled up over 300 loads of sand at Sappani Madai near Nallurvayal in Mathvarayapuram Panchayat and is transporting it to Perumalkovailpathi for the construction of a resort.

P Nagaraj, a farmer of Mathvarayapuram, said, “The private construction firm owns 40 acres of land close to the Noyyal river basin in Mathvarayapuram Panchayat. The land was fully fenced and others could enter into it. However, for the last few days, we are seeing plying of tipper lorries entering into the land and leaving with sand loaded from the place. When we conducted a check, large piles of sand were found there and this must be taken from the Noyyal river basin as the land is clay soiled.”

On information, Village Administrative Officer from Mathvaryapuram visited the premise on Tuesday and temporarily stopped the transportation of sand. P Kandhasamy, general secretary of the farmers association (non-political), charged that an environmental trust is behind the construction firm and they are illegally mining sand from the river.

When contacted, Village Administrative Office R Prathap, said, “When Noyyal was dredged by an environmental trust, they took the sand and piled it at the place. Now they are shifting it to Perumalkovailpathi. They have got permission from the mines department for this process.”

Indumathi, Tahsildar of Perur Taluk said, “Though they have permission, based on the farmers’ complaint, an investigation is commenced. We will visit the place on Friday and will check if any rules are violated.”

COIMBATORE: The revenue department has commenced an investigation on the allegation of Mathvarayapuram Panchayat farmers that a private construction firm is illegally mining sand from the Noyyal river basin. Officials will inspect the site on Friday. According to sources, farmers raised the complaint during the farmers’ grievances meeting held on Wednesday. They alleged that the firm has piled up over 300 loads of sand at Sappani Madai near Nallurvayal in Mathvarayapuram Panchayat and is transporting it to Perumalkovailpathi for the construction of a resort. P Nagaraj, a farmer of Mathvarayapuram, said, “The private construction firm owns 40 acres of land close to the Noyyal river basin in Mathvarayapuram Panchayat. The land was fully fenced and others could enter into it. However, for the last few days, we are seeing plying of tipper lorries entering into the land and leaving with sand loaded from the place. When we conducted a check, large piles of sand were found there and this must be taken from the Noyyal river basin as the land is clay soiled.” On information, Village Administrative Officer from Mathvaryapuram visited the premise on Tuesday and temporarily stopped the transportation of sand. P Kandhasamy, general secretary of the farmers association (non-political), charged that an environmental trust is behind the construction firm and they are illegally mining sand from the river. When contacted, Village Administrative Office R Prathap, said, “When Noyyal was dredged by an environmental trust, they took the sand and piled it at the place. Now they are shifting it to Perumalkovailpathi. They have got permission from the mines department for this process.” Indumathi, Tahsildar of Perur Taluk said, “Though they have permission, based on the farmers’ complaint, an investigation is commenced. We will visit the place on Friday and will check if any rules are violated.”