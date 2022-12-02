Home States Tamil Nadu

Speed stunt kills Chennai teens, video goes viral  

A small camera, attached to the helmet, which the teens wanted to use to make a video of their high-speed ride, also captured their fatal crash.

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Hit and run, Overspeeding

Representational image

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two bike-borne teenagers died on Tuesday after they lost control of the vehicle, speeding at 114 km per hour, and rammed the road median at Taramani in Chennai while trying to avoid crashing into a minivan.

Praveen and Hari

A small camera, attached to the helmet, which the teens wanted to use to make a video of their high-speed ride, also captured their fatal crash. The video went viral on Thursday. The deceased, Praveen (19) and Hari (17), of Taramani went for a ride on 100-feet road in the locality on Tuesday.

They had planned to drive on OMR and record it on the camera.  The 2:22-minute video shows the teens sustaining the fatal crash just 20 seconds after their start. The rest of the video shows people gathering around, calling for an ambulance, and arrival of the police.

Praveen was in his college first year while Hari completed his Class 12 and was awaiting admission to college. They were driving a sports motorbike that could go up to 130 kmph, police said.  

Rider hit median while trying to avoid van

The bike was purchased by Praveen’s parents just a few months ago. Praveen did not possess a two-wheeler driving licence, police said. “While Praveen rode the bike, Hari was riding pillion. They recorded the video starting from 18 kmph. When the bike hit 114 kmph, they had reached near the overhead railway track at Taramani,” said a senior police officer.

At that very moment, a minivan coming from the opposite direction, made a U-turn through the opening in the road median. Trying to avoid crashing into the vehicle, Praveen hit the median in high speed and both were thrown off the vehicle in the impact.

They were rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Guindy traffic investigation police have registered a case. Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the helmet along with the camera got detached and fell apart in the impact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teenagers bikers speed stunt viral video death
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp