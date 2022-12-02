State to honour 114 best primary, middle schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 114 primary and middle government and aided schools have been selected for the best school award in the state for 2020-21 and will receive awards on Saturday. The elementary education directorate said three schools per district have been chosen based on an assessment.

According to senior officers of the directorate, the schools were evaluated for 50 marks under various categories including infrastructure, computer facilities and performance of students and teachers. “The award is being given for the past 15 years but there was no announcement in the past two years owing to Covid-19,” he said. The award ceremony will be conducted at Anna Centenary Library, in which teachers and headteachers from the selected schools will participate.

The schools selected from Chennai are Dos Bosco government-aided school, Chennai Public Schools in Puliyur, Kodambakkam and Bharathidasan Street in Thiruvanmiyur. “The teachers were not involved in the assessment. A team of district-level officials evaluated the infrastructure of the schools,” said R Doss, General Secretary of Elementary School Teachers’ Association. Meanwhile, officers in the school education department said they would consider involving teachers and students during the assessment.

