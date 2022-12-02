Home States Tamil Nadu

State to honour 114 best primary, middle schools

The award ceremony will be conducted at Anna Centenary Library, in which teachers and headteachers from the selected schools will participate. 

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Chennai primary school in Puliyur, one of the schools selected to receive best-school award in Chennai district

Students of Chennai primary school in Puliyur, one of the schools selected to receive best-school award in Chennai district. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 114 primary and middle government and aided schools have been selected for the best school award in the state for 2020-21 and will receive awards on Saturday. The elementary education directorate said three schools per district have been chosen based on an assessment.

According to senior officers of the directorate, the schools were evaluated for 50 marks under various categories including infrastructure, computer facilities and performance of students and teachers. “The award is being given for the past 15 years but there was no announcement in the past two years owing to Covid-19,” he said. The award ceremony will be conducted at Anna Centenary Library, in which teachers and headteachers from the selected schools will participate. 

The schools selected from Chennai are Dos Bosco government-aided school, Chennai Public Schools in Puliyur, Kodambakkam and Bharathidasan Street in Thiruvanmiyur. “The teachers were not involved in the assessment. A team of district-level officials evaluated the infrastructure of the schools,” said R Doss, General Secretary of Elementary School Teachers’ Association. Meanwhile, officers in the school education department said they would consider involving teachers and students during the assessment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
award ceremony Anna Centenary Library teachers headteachers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp