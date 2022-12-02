Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu first among big states in controlling and preventing AIDS

Only 0.18% of population in state infected by HIV whereas it is 0.24% at national level

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students spreading awareness on AIDS at health and family welfare training centre in Chennai on Thursday

Students spreading awareness on AIDS at health and family welfare training centre in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu stands first in the National AIDS Control Organisation ranking for big states for AIDS-related works, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. Speaking at an event on World AIDS Day, he said that the state bagged the first rank for various programmes in AIDS control and prevention. In Tamil Nadu, 0.18% of the population is infected with HIV. It is, however, 0.24% at a national level. He also said the state was trying to reduce its percentage further.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to monitor the supply-chain management of blood and blood products was launched at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, and Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai. The facility will be extended to other blood banks as well.

The minister also launched a mobile application for blood donors. This will be helpful to hospitals in need of blood. All details of voluntary donors would be recorded online, Ma Subramanian said. In the journey towards ending AIDS, one of the first milestones should be the elimination of parent-to-child transmission of HIV as that didn’t even need a change in behaviour, said Dr N Kumarasamy, Director, Infectious Diseases Medical Centre at Voluntary Health Services, Chennai.

India, despite its progress in eliminating parent-to-child transmission of HIV, was yet to achieve the goal. The coverage of pregnant women who receive treatment to prevent HIV transmission to the unborn child was 64%. The vertical transmission rate, including during breastfeeding, was 24.3%. This is another “missed opportunity” that India couldn’t afford to ignore if it intended to root out AIDS by 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National AIDS Control Organisation World AIDS Day HIV Health Minister Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp