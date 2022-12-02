Home States Tamil Nadu

Two KL drivers, brokers held in waste dumping case

"Based on the duo's confession, the other two suspects were arrested on Thursday, and are being probed.

Published: 02nd December 2022

waste dumping

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Two truck drivers of Kerala were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly dumping biomedical, electronic, and plastic wastes from their state in a water body at Naranapuram village. Two brokers from Alkondarkulam village were also arrested on the charges of showing the drivers the location of the water body. The police identified one of the drivers as Azeem (23) from Kollam and a broker, Velladurai (50) of Alkondarkulam. The identities of the other two have not been revealed.

"Based on the duo's confession, the other two suspects were arrested on Thursday, and are being probed. Both the trucks which dumped the waste on November 8 and 24 during night hours were registered in Kerala. We have tightened security in the Puliyarai check post. Truck drivers and owners, bringing waste from Kerala, and brokers who help them will face severe action hereafter," said a police official.

On his Twitter handle, the Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj released a contact number (93856 78039) for the public to report the movement of waste-laden trucks stating that the informer's name will be kept confidential. "Tenkasi police have been taking strict action against lorry owners and drivers who dump waste materials in rural areas.

The vehicles carrying scrap materials are not allowed into Tenkasi and are sent back from the Puliyarai Check Post. Four FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on 40 vehicles in the last two months," he added. Meanwhile, the Kerala waste, dumped by the accused persons at Naranapuram village, has not yet been cleared as officials of the local body administration and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were hesitant to take responsibility for its removal. District Collector P Akash could not be reached for comments.

