Madurai: Vets remove 65 kg of plastic waste from cow's stomach

MADURAI: Doctors successfully recently removed 65 kg of plastic and metal wastes from the stomach of a six-year-old cow at the government veterinary hospital in Madurai. In light of the surgery, the veterinarians have requested the city corporation authorities to prevent animals from straying on the streets and consuming harmful waste.



Parameswaran, a local cattle owner, had brought his cow to the hospital last month as the animal had not been drinking water or eating anything for several days together. She had only recently given birth to a calf. Following tests, the doctors learned that the animal's stomach was filled with plastic and metal wastes which have been spoiling the cow's appetite. Doctors led by chief clinical veterinarian Dr Vairasamy performed surgery and remove foreign objects from the cow's stomach.



Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Vairasamy, said, "As all the wastes had rolled up and remained as a single massive piece in her stomach, we spent three hours removing it carefully. Nearly 65 kg of indigestible waste (90% of which was plastic bags and wastes, and some metal objects like nails and coins) was taken out. Following a 72-hour observation period, the animal has again started to consume food."



Further speaking, Dr Vairasamy requested the city corporation to take strict measures to prevent cattle from straying on roads and consuming waste. Also, cattle owners graze their animals on pastures instead of just releasing them onto the streets. Notably, the straying of cattle on city streets was one of the hotly discussed issues during the last corporation council meeting.

