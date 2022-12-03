Notice on plea to pay crop insurance for 423 farmers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Tenkasi district collector on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking payment of crop insurance for 423 farmers at A Karisalkulam village in Thiruvengadam taluk of Tenkasi.

The PIL, filed by MDMK leader Vaiko’s son G Durai Vaiyapuri, said the farmers have not been paid the insurance amounts for the year 2016- 17. A district-level committee was constituted under the direction of the high court last year, confirming their right to an insurance claim. The insurance company had wrongly calculated the extent of land as 95.03 hectares when it measured 895.22 hectares, he alleged.

Besides seeking action against the company, he also wanted the court to issue a direction to the collector to take the necessary steps to pay the insurance amount to the farmers. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice and adjourned the case for two weeks.

