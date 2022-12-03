Prison intercom violates our rights, say advocates

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A section of advocates blocked the road in front of Coimbatore Central prison and demanded that the prison department to remove the intercom facility provided for prisoners. The lawyers alleged that the prison department violated their rights to meet with clients, and also voiced suspicion that officials tap the intercom devices to overhear their conversation with the clients.

“It is a legal procedure for advocates to meet their clients in person to discuss about their case. Also, it is a basic right of inmates that allow them to meet their legal counsel in person. But it was blatantly violated here in Coimbatore central prison by introducing the intercom. It is very uncomfortable to discuss finer details of a case over the phone,” said M Thangaraj, an advocate.

Further, the advocates raised concerns that their communication might be tapped by the prison officials. “The officials refused to show any orders to say it is official. We suspect they may tap conversations between prisoners and advocates. Prisoners cannot talk with us in the intercom with confidence and also it is not possible to reveal the problems they face inside the prison through the intercom,” said Raghu another advocate.

A total of 2420 prisoners including women are lodged in Coimbatore Central prison. Relatives of remand prisoners are allowed to meet them on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the convicts and those who were detained under Goondas Act are allowed to meet their families on Tuesday and Thursday. Family members, relatives and legal counsels can meet them after submitting a petition to the prison authorities.

Between the bars in the interview room, both they stand and can speak with them each other. The prison department introduced the intercom facility on November 23 on a pilot basis.

“Existing procedures need to be taken to the next level. We introduced it considering several matters including security and conformability. Any difficulties will be rectified. But it is impossible to go back to the old practice,” said Deputy IG of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore), G Shanmuga Sundaram.

COIMBATORE: A section of advocates blocked the road in front of Coimbatore Central prison and demanded that the prison department to remove the intercom facility provided for prisoners. The lawyers alleged that the prison department violated their rights to meet with clients, and also voiced suspicion that officials tap the intercom devices to overhear their conversation with the clients. “It is a legal procedure for advocates to meet their clients in person to discuss about their case. Also, it is a basic right of inmates that allow them to meet their legal counsel in person. But it was blatantly violated here in Coimbatore central prison by introducing the intercom. It is very uncomfortable to discuss finer details of a case over the phone,” said M Thangaraj, an advocate. Further, the advocates raised concerns that their communication might be tapped by the prison officials. “The officials refused to show any orders to say it is official. We suspect they may tap conversations between prisoners and advocates. Prisoners cannot talk with us in the intercom with confidence and also it is not possible to reveal the problems they face inside the prison through the intercom,” said Raghu another advocate. A total of 2420 prisoners including women are lodged in Coimbatore Central prison. Relatives of remand prisoners are allowed to meet them on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the convicts and those who were detained under Goondas Act are allowed to meet their families on Tuesday and Thursday. Family members, relatives and legal counsels can meet them after submitting a petition to the prison authorities. Between the bars in the interview room, both they stand and can speak with them each other. The prison department introduced the intercom facility on November 23 on a pilot basis. “Existing procedures need to be taken to the next level. We introduced it considering several matters including security and conformability. Any difficulties will be rectified. But it is impossible to go back to the old practice,” said Deputy IG of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore), G Shanmuga Sundaram.