Stalin flags off welfare fund for document writers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated TN Documents Writers’ Welfare Fund. Seven document writers received membership cards from the CM at the secretariat.

The fund will give members financial assistance in the event of accidental death and permanent disability, partial disability, natural death, monthly pension, marriage assistance for their children, maternity benefits, educational assistance and funeral assistance.

An official release said an announcement in this regard was made in the budget for 2007-08 and a GO for executing this was issued on October 28, 2010. The fund, however, was not created for the next 10 years. During discussions on demands for grants for the registration department for 2021-22, it was announced that the fund would be established. Legislation in this regard was enacted and notified in April.

As per the Act, 5,188 document writers, as on June 30, 2021, can join as members of this fund. Rs 1,000 would be collected as a one-time subscription fee. Besides, Rs 10 per document registered with the department would be collected for the fund. The Inspector general of registration will head this fund.

CM condoles death of film producer K Muralidharan

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Friday condoled the death of K Muralidharan, one of the proprietors of Lakshmi Movie Makers. In a statement here, the CM said Muralidharan produced many good and successful films in Tamil from the 1990s. “His death is a big loss to the Tamil film industry, and I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

CM opens med centres in five famous temples

Chennai: CM MK Stalin, through videoconferencing on Friday, inaugurated medical centres at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Irukkankudi Mariamman temple, Bannari Amman temple, Azhagarkoil Kallalagar temple, and Sankarankovil Sankaranarayana Swamy temple, which draw devotees in large numbers daily. Doctors and other medical professionals are appointed to these centres, with the latest medical equipment provided to them.

‘Job-oriented training to better lives of disabled’

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Friday underscored the importance of equal opportunities to disabled people for their integration into mainstream society. In his message to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons, Stalin said the TN government conducted sports competitions and cultural events to help the disabled showcase their abilities. This day is observed to improve their livelihood by providing them with job-oriented training and marketing their skills.

