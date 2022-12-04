Home States Tamil Nadu

Loyalty to DMK will bear fruit one day, says Bharathi

This feeling will occur when you see those who worked for the party not getting any position but those who did not work getting the positions.

Published: 04th December 2022 07:10 AM

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

RS Bharathi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday told functionaries that they would get rewarded for remaining loyal to the party. “Our lawyers might be nursing a grudge that they are yet to get any key post. This feeling will occur when you see those who worked for the party not getting any position but those who did not work getting the positions.

I and AA Jinnah (late) faced such a situation in the party. Though those brought to the DMK by us became ministers and MPs very soon, I became an MP only at 69, and Jinnah at 70. We remained loyal to the party and got the posts. So, those who remain loyal to the party will get posts at some point in time,” Bharathi said.

Comments

