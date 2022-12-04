Home States Tamil Nadu

Temples are for people, not someone's personal property, says TN CM Stalin 

Stalin also listed the achievements of the HR&CE department, such as ensuring Tamil Archanai  in 47 temples, appointing woman priests, and appointing archakas from all castes.

Published: 04th December 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday asserted that temples are meant for the public and cannot be someone’s personal property. He said this while addressing a gathering after solemnising the marriages of 31 couples on behalf of the HR&CE department at Arulmigu Marudheeswarar Temple in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

The weddings were part of a promise made in the Assembly when the HR&CE minister said 500 weddings would be organised every year in 20 zones of the HR&CE department and the expenses borne by the department.

“Whether it’s a monarchy or democracy, temples are for the people. They are only for the public, irrespective of the type of rule. Temples are not the personal property of anyone. This (HR&CE) department was created during the Justice Party’s rule to change that situation (of temples being in individuals’ control),” Stalin said.

Stalin also listed the achievements of the HR&CE department, such as ensuring Tamil Archanai (pooja) in 47 temples, appointing woman priests, uploading details of temple properties online, retrieving encroached temple land worth Rs 3,700 crore, and appointing archakas (priests) from all castes.

Responding to criticism from opponents, the chief minister said, “Some people are unable to tolerate the government’s work, so they are indulging in mudslinging and spreading falsehood. They don’t have anything to do with politics and are therefore using religion to make allegations against us. They don’t have any proof.”

He added that the HR&CE department has so far organised weddings for 217 couples, including the 31 who got married on Sunday. During the event, the couples were given gifts such as mangalsutras, cots, steel bureaus, mattresses, pillows, and utensils. Ministers TM Anbarasan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu, Gingee KS Masthan and other elected representatives took part in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin temple marriage
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp