Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation holds field study to expand production area by 3,000 acres

The company is operating on an area of about 5,236 acres. Over 1,500 seasonal workers have been employed.

Published: 05th December 2022

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation is carrying out a field study for the expansion of salt production area on about 3,000 acres of the district, said Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thenarasu on Sunday, after inspecting the site in Kadaladi. 

“The salt corporation was started in 1974 as a major industry in the southern part of the state under the direct management of the government. The company is operating on an area of about 5,236 acres. Over 1,500 seasonal workers have been employed.

The CM has initiated the production of iodine-mixed rock salt and iodine-mixed powdered salt under the trade name ‘Neythal Uppu’ in the market as announced in the legislative assembly. So far, 25 tonnes of Neythal salt have been sold by the TN salt corporation,” he said.

Further, the minister said the salt from the company will be provided through the public distribution scheme, adding that two types of salt with iron are being distributed to the nutrition-integrated child development programmes.

“The managing director of TN government salt company has been instructed to conduct field surveys and increase employment in the area, and has been instructed to take immediate action through the district collector to improve infrastructure,” he added. Minister of Backward Classes Welfare Rajakannappan, along with District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, among other officials, took part in the inspection. 
 

