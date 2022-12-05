Home States Tamil Nadu

Widespread rains, forecast reduce water release from Mettur by around 60 per cent

The water release, which stood at 12,000 cusecs till Saturday evening, was reduced to 5,000 cusecs on Sunday.

Published: 05th December 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo|EPS)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR:  Owing to the widespread rains that lashed across the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Saturday and Sunday and the heavy rains forecast for the coming days, the water release from Mettur reservoir into the Cauvery has been reduced.

The water release, which stood at 12,000 cusecs till Saturday evening, was reduced to 5,000 cusecs on Sunday. Moreover, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for December 7 and a very heavy rain alert for December 8 to the delta districts.

The forecast rouse excitement among the farmers as they anticipate a reduction in the nitrogen-level in the atmosphere. "The samba and thalady crops cultivated are 90 days into maturity. The rains would bring down the natural nitrogen in the atmosphere to the crops, obviating the need to apply urea fertilisers," said R Sukumaran, a farmer from Orathanadu area, pointing out to insufficient rainfall recorded during the northeast monsoon season.

Officials of the agricultural department maintained that the rains nourish the crops. According to IMD sources, Thanjavur district received only 312 mm of rainfall in the northeast monsoon against the predicted measure of 455 mm between October 1 and December 4, accounting to a deficit of 31%. Tiruvarur district, on the other hand, received only 319 mm of rainfall against the typical record of 566 mm, accounting to a 44% deficit in the monsoon. Samba and thalady crops have been cultivated in around 1.30 lakh hectares in Thanjavur and across 1.40 lakh hectares in Tiruvarur.

During the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Sunday, Anaikkarai in Thanjavur district recorded the highest rainfall of 35 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur district are (in mm): Neivasal Thenpathy-15, Vettikkadu-12, Valangaiman-12, Muthupettai-11, Tiruvarur-10, Mananrgudi-10, Orathanadu-10, Pattukkottai-10, Needamangalam-10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettur Dam Indian Meteorological Department
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp