AIADMK presents a splintered front on Jaya’s 6th death anniversary

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala paid homage separately to Jayalalithaa at her memorial on Marina.

Score of people paid tributes to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial on the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the sixth death anniversary of J Jayalalithaa on Monday, AIADMK leaders, former and current, took a dig at each other while vowing to work in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala paid homage separately to Jayalalithaa at her memorial on Marina. At the memorial, many cadres paid tearful homage to the late leader by recalling her welfare measures.

EPS and other leaders vowed to bring back AIADMK rule and end the ‘family rule’ of the DMK. They also vowed to win over ‘betrayers’ of the party.“The AIADMK rule that only grassroots level cadres should elect its leader has been changed for the selfish motives of a few. This rule would be redeemed and end the autocratic activities in the party,” stated the pledge taken by OPS and supporters after paying homage.

VK Sasikala, along with her supporters, vowed to work for the party’s unity so that the party could register a massive win in the 2024 elections.TTV Dhinakaran and his supporters said AIADMK had lost its individuality due to a selfish group and the AMMK would redeem the ideals of Jayalalithaa. They also condemned DMK government for acting against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu on various issues.

At Veda Nilayam, Deepa, her husband Madhavan and others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa. Later, answering queries from reporters, Deepa asked the DMK government to act upon the recommendations of Arumughaswamy commission.Responding to a question about a divided AIADMK, Deepa said, “There is no strong leader now to lead the party just like my aunt (Jayalalithaa) did. I doubt whether the party will survive for a long time. We have to wait until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.”

