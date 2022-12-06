Coimbatore Corporation begins work on crematorium for pets

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is set to become the second district in the State, after Chennai, to get a dedicated crematorium for pets and stray animals . The district collector laid foundation stones for constructing an electric crematorium on Monday.

The SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was dormant for several years in the district. Following numerous petitions by animal lovers and activists, officials revived SPCA recently. As part of the revival, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City, an NGO, will build a crematorium for pets and stray dogs and will maintain it, said sources.

Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran, who is also the president of the SPCA, along with Commissioner of Police (COP) V Balakrishnan and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap laid foundation stones for the facility near the CCMC’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Seeranaickenpalayam in ward 75 of the west zone.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The facility is set to be established on a total land area of 650 sq ft. The NGO will establish the facility, assign staff, carry out the cremation and maintain the whole premises for the next two years.”

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City’s President MD Aparna Sunku told TNIE, “The electric crematorium is set to be built at the cost of about`40 lakh and will have the capacity of incinerating six animals a day that weighs up to 40 kgs each. We will increase it to 60 kgs after feedback. The facility is likely to be inaugurated by February, 2023. In aid of the animal crematorium, we are organising a fund-raiser event on December 24, Saturday at the Coimbatore Golf club.”

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is set to become the second district in the State, after Chennai, to get a dedicated crematorium for pets and stray animals . The district collector laid foundation stones for constructing an electric crematorium on Monday. The SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was dormant for several years in the district. Following numerous petitions by animal lovers and activists, officials revived SPCA recently. As part of the revival, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City, an NGO, will build a crematorium for pets and stray dogs and will maintain it, said sources. Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran, who is also the president of the SPCA, along with Commissioner of Police (COP) V Balakrishnan and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap laid foundation stones for the facility near the CCMC’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Seeranaickenpalayam in ward 75 of the west zone. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The facility is set to be established on a total land area of 650 sq ft. The NGO will establish the facility, assign staff, carry out the cremation and maintain the whole premises for the next two years.” The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City’s President MD Aparna Sunku told TNIE, “The electric crematorium is set to be built at the cost of about`40 lakh and will have the capacity of incinerating six animals a day that weighs up to 40 kgs each. We will increase it to 60 kgs after feedback. The facility is likely to be inaugurated by February, 2023. In aid of the animal crematorium, we are organising a fund-raiser event on December 24, Saturday at the Coimbatore Golf club.”