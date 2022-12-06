Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation begins work on crematorium for pets

As part of the revival, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City, an NGO, will build a crematorium for pets and stray dogs and will maintain it, said sources.

Published: 06th December 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is set to become the second district in the State, after Chennai, to get a dedicated crematorium for pets and stray animals . The district collector laid foundation stones for constructing an electric crematorium on Monday.

The SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was dormant for several years in the district. Following numerous petitions by animal lovers and activists, officials revived SPCA recently. As part of the revival, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City, an NGO, will build a crematorium for pets and stray dogs and will maintain it, said sources.

Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran, who is also the president of the SPCA, along with Commissioner of Police (COP) V Balakrishnan and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap laid foundation stones for the facility near the CCMC’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Seeranaickenpalayam in ward 75 of the west zone.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The facility is set to be established on a total land area of 650 sq ft. The NGO will establish the facility, assign staff, carry out the cremation and maintain the whole premises for the next two years.”

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City’s President MD Aparna Sunku told TNIE, “The electric crematorium is set to be built at the cost of about`40 lakh and will have the capacity of incinerating six animals a day that weighs up to 40 kgs each. We will increase it to 60 kgs after feedback. The facility is likely to be inaugurated by February, 2023. In aid of the animal crematorium, we are organising a fund-raiser event on December 24, Saturday at the Coimbatore Golf club.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Corporation crematorium for pets
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp