ISHA organises awareness programme on world soil day

In pressing the importance of preserving soil, the volunteers of the ISHA foundation have been raising awareness amongst the public by hoisting 'Save Soil' banners and distributing pamphlets.

MADURAI: An awareness programme to commemorate World Soil Day was conducted in Teppakulam on Monday as part of the 'Save Soil' movement by the ISHA Foundation that focused on stopping and reversing soil degradation.

A volunteer of the 'Save Soil Movement' said, "Soil fertility across the globe is decreasing quickly. According to the UN, about 52% of the world's agricultural land has turned infertile. Scientists say soil can be called 'soil' only if it contains at least 3% organic matter. However, 63% of agricultural land in India contains less than 0.5% of organic matter in this regard.

We are urging nations to mandate the 3-6% organic content in soil on agricultural lands through policy-driven initiatives, reminding them that this is the minimum level of organic content required to maintain the fertility and crop-yielding capability of soil.

The movement comes at a time when the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has predicted crop yields to diminish by 50% in certain regions of the world by 2050 due to climate change and soil extinction."

In pressing the importance of preserving soil, the volunteers of the ISHA foundation have been raising awareness amongst the public by hoisting 'Save Soil' banners and distributing pamphlets.On the day, the foundation conducted awareness drives in several other districts of Tamil Nadu.

