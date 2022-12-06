Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court defers TN Medical Council polls by three months

Judge orders a complete revamp of the Madras Medical Registration Act.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant order, having far-reaching consequences for medical professionals in Tamil Nadu, Justice R Subramanian of Madras High Court ordered a "complete revamp" of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914 and postponed the polls for Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) by three months.

Justice R Subramanian, passing interim orders on a petition filed by Dr P Balakrishnan, president of Democratic Tamil Nadu Govt Doctors Association, DTNGDA, on Monday said the "archaic rules" governing TNMC must go.

He directed the Tamil Nadu government to completely revamp the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914, and the connected rules in three months and update the poll process by "incorporating electronic or online voting" system.

Until the exercise is done and a new council takes over, the State government can make "suitable administrative arrangements", the judge ordered.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel ARL Sundaresan, submitted that the polls are being sought to be held with outdated rules and without updating the electorate.

Even the names of dead electors were not removed from the rolls, he pointed out. He also pointed out illegalities in the appointment of the TNMC Registrar who is conducting the polls.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, representing the State, sought time for going into the issues and making necessary changes in the Act and Rules.

Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for TNMC, said the poll process was already started and ballot papers were already printed.

